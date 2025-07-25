Boost Your Brain: How to Keep Your Mind Sharp as You Age

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Humana. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As we get older, it’s natural for our bodies to change, but cognitive decline doesn’t have to be a part of that process. Experts emphasize that while aging is inevitable, conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia are not. That’s why maintaining your brain health through active lifestyle choices is more important than ever. Family medicine specialist Dr. Isabel Souffront joined Inside South Florida to explore practical tips and resources for keeping your mind sharp at any age.

Dr. Isabel Souffront shared that staying physically active helps reduce fatigue and brain fog, both of which can impair focus and memory. She also stressed the importance of nutrition, not only for overall wellness but for long-term brain function. A balanced diet rich in nutrients can reduce the risk of chronic conditions that may affect cognitive health.

This summer, Humana is helping older adults across the country give their minds a workout. In partnership with the 2025 National Senior Games, the health organization launched Humana’s Cognitive Games, an interactive virtual platform designed to challenge and improve brain function.

Available online through August 11, the games offer fun and engaging exercises that test memory, focus, and problem-solving skills—all from the comfort of home. And the best part? Anyone can participate.