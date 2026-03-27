Bounce Back from Cancer raises millions for research and honors survivors at the Kaseya Center

It is more than a charity walk, run, or dribbling exercise. Bounce Back from Cancer, hosted by the Baptist Health Foundation in partnership with the Miami Heat, is a community-wide effort to fund life-saving research and clinical trials at the Miami Cancer Institute.

The annual fundraiser emphasizes fun while tackling a serious mission. The morning kicked off with participants taking on three different routes across Miami — 14-mile, 6-mile, and 2-mile treks — all converging at the Kaseya Center for a celebration honoring cancer survivors in the community.

A walk of gratitude and healing

For many participants, the event is deeply personal.

"I did the 14. If you can't tell, I'm pretty sunburned and a little dehydrated, but unbelievable experience. We're here for our patients, and the funds raised here, we see it go directly towards their care to help them live better, help them live longer, and help them live cancer-free," said gynecologic oncologist Dr. Ryan Kahn, a participant of the race.

For others, it is a chance to give back to the institution that saved their lives.

"I think part of the reason why I come back is to be able to give back to MCI Baptist, the place that saved my life. I'm so grateful to be able to do it and to be able to do it with so many other friends, survivors, family. It's very meaningful. I love it," said Lindsey Lamchick, founder of Project Disco Ball Founder and cancer survivor.

For Miami Heat legend and Bounce Back ambassador Udonis Haslem, the event is a source of healing after profound personal loss.

"Four years ago, I was in a very lonely spot, you know, losing my father, losing my stepmother and losing my mother. So to see the survivors, that encourages me, that gives me life, and it pushes me to get out my comfort zone and find different ways to raise money for the people that are going through the things right now," Haslem said.

$10 million raised in seven years

In its seven years, Bounce Back from Cancer has raised more than $10 million to help make treatments more accessible to patients, aiding in the search for a cure and extending the lives of fighters and their families.

While the work done so far is incredible, organizers and ambassadors say they are far from finished — and it truly takes everyone.

"We just continue to grow. We continue to build, we continue to raise the bar, we continue to grow the village, and we're gonna continue to do great things in the community, as far as blessing people that's fighting this fight against cancer," Haslem said.

Another participant echoed that sentiment.

"At the end of the day, this is a community effort, and that's what we're here for, to come together as a community and make a difference and raise awareness, and the more that people are getting involved, the better," Baptist Health pharmacist Dr. Wilbert Fuerte said.

To make sure you do not miss the chance to bounce back next year, visit baptisthealth.net.

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