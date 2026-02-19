Brady Hunter Foundation brings Padel for Purpose fundraising event to Miami February 21

The Brady Hunter Foundation is bringing its signature Padel for Purpose event to Miami on February 21, combining sports, entertainment, and philanthropy to support animal welfare and children's empowerment initiatives.

Paige Bresky, Chief of Philanthropy for the Brady Hunter Foundation, explained the organization's mission and upcoming fundraising event during a recent interview with Inside South Florida.

Foundation Origins

The Brady Hunter Foundation was created in memory of two beloved pets owned by the organization's founder.

"Our founder owned Brady and Hunter. Sadly, they have passed, but we created this organization in their memory," Bresky said. "Animal welfare is our biggest pillar of care. We also do a lot of work with children's empowerment."

Padel for Purpose 2026

The family-friendly event, previously hosted in the Hamptons in August, is expanding to Miami with enhanced programming and activities.

"We're looking to repeat it and do it bigger and better and bring it to Miami, which is where we're based," Bresky said.

The event combines philanthropy, sports, and entertainment to raise funds for children and animals while providing comprehensive entertainment for attendees.

Event Features

Padel for Purpose 2026 offers extensive programming beyond the sporting competition. Activities include a DJ, multiple bars, a live water show with fireworks, golf simulator, vintage car display, and puppies available for adoption.

"It's not just a competition, it is also a party," Bresky said.

The event runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m., with tickets priced at $100 for the jam-packed evening of activities.

Friend of ISF, Radmila Lolly, will perform the national anthem, adding a musical element to the festivities.

Community Participation

The event benefits from partnerships with Operation Foster, Step Inside With Me, and The Farmer's Dog, contributing to the anticipated success of the Miami expansion.

The foundation welcomes community involvement through multiple channels. Attendees can purchase tickets, make donations, or volunteer to support the cause.

Tickets are available through the Zeffy platform, accessible via the foundation's Instagram bio link at @bradyhunterfoundation . The organization encourages direct messages for questions about participation. For more information, visit bradyhunter.org .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.