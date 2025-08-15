Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breaking Down Legal Terms with Panter, Panter & San Pedro

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When it comes to legal matters, experience matters. Managing Partner Mitchell Panter of Panter, Panter & Sampedro joined Inside South Florida to break down key concepts, from the difference between medical malpractice and general negligence to understanding economic, non-economic, compensatory, and punitive damages. With over 30 years in their Kendall office, the firm prides itself on accessibility where clients can speak directly with attorneys, not just staff.

Watch the full segment for Mitch’s expert insights, and learn more at PanterLaw.com or by calling 305-662-6178.

