Breaking Down New Research: A Natural Approach to Supporting Metabolism

There is a growing conversation around GLP-1 medications, and now, new research from Tonum Health and Duke University is exploring safer and more accessible options. Biochemist and clinical dietitian Shawn Wells, a member of Tonum Health’s Scientific Advisory Board, joined Inside South Florida to explain the latest findings.

Wells shared that while GLP-1 medications have helped many people lose weight, they’re also linked to common side effects and a significant loss of muscle and bone mass, making it difficult for many to stay on the drugs long-term.

Researchers at Duke studied Tonum Health’s Modus supplement over six months and observed promising results: an average 10.5% total body weight loss, with 87% of that attributed to fat mass, and with significantly fewer side effects.