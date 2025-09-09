Breast Cancer Survivor Sarrah Bentley Teams Up with Aflac to Launch “Check for Cancer”

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aflac and the Check for Cancer campaign. All opinions are those of the guest and do not reflect WSFL-TV.

One in three Americans will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Inside South Florida welcomed Sarrah Strimel Bentley, a breast cancer survivor diagnosed at just 38, who is teaming up with Aflac to launch the new Check for Cancer campaign. The goal: increase early cancer screenings by 10% over the next decade.

Sarrah discovered her cancer through self-advocacy and urges others to do the same. “I advocated for myself, got checked, and saved my own life,” she shared. The campaign is built on the power of reminders; everyday checkered patterns are being used as visual cues to prompt screenings. And for every social media post using #CheckForCancer, Aflac will donate $5 to childhood cancer care and research, up to $1 million.