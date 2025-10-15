Bringing Menopause Out of the Shadows

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Beacon Wellness Brands. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Many women experience perimenopause in their 40s, long before their periods stop, and are often caught off guard by symptoms like sleep disruption, mood changes, weight gain, and fatigue. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathleen Jordan from MIDI Health and Chief Executive Officer Maria Warrington from PlusOne Wellness joined Inside South Florida to spotlight how awareness, conversation, and new wellness products can help women feel empowered through the transition.

Their new PlusOne Wellness Care Collection, available at Walmart and Walgreens, offers support for sleep, libido, and mood changes, while MIDI Health provides telehealth specialists covered by insurance to guide women through perimenopause and menopause.