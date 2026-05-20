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Broward and Beyond Business Conference returns to Fort Lauderdale on June 12

The free annual conference connects Broward County businesses with government contracts, financing, and local economic opportunities
Broward and Beyond Business Conference returns to Fort Lauderdale on June 12
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The Broward and Beyond Business Conference will return to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center on June 12, 2026, for its 9th year.
Maribel Feliciana, who spoke about the event, said organizers expect more than 1,000 attendees at this year's conference.

"The Broward and Beyond Business Conference is the place to be if you are a Broward County business, small, midsize, or large, to connect to contracting opportunities with government at the federal level, at the state level, at the local level," Feliciana said.

At least 90% of Broward County businesses have 20 employees or fewer, making small business support a priority for the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.

The conference will feature the Small Business Administration's acting director, CEOs from the county's airport, Port Everglades, and transportation department, as well as representatives from Broward Schools, Broward College, and Broward Health.

The conference is free. Registration is available at broward.org/bizbeyond or through Eventbrite.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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