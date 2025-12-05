Broward College President Shares Vision for a More Student-Centered Future

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward College. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Broward College’s new president, Torey Alston, stopped by Inside South Florida to share his vision for the institution and the momentum already building across the county. With 51,000 students, 3,500 faculty and staff, and more than 80,000 alumni, Alston says his mission is simple but ambitious: make Broward College the number-one destination for academic excellence.

He hopes graduating high-school seniors, whether from public, private, charter, or home-school settings, will see Broward College as a first choice. But his vision extends beyond traditional students. Alston is also inviting local employers to look to the college for professional development, upskilling, and new credentials for their workforce.

A major part of his leadership style is listening. Broward College has expanded student forums, added a student trustee seat on the District Board of Trustees, and strengthened community partnerships. Those conversations have already led to action. Students asked for more nutritional support, and Publix, Calvary Chapel, and other partners stepped in to help expand on-campus food pantries. Students also requested more recreational spaces, and the board approved $2 million to build new gathering areas with features such as pool tables, foosball, and more.