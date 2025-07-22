Broward County Animal Care Hosts Second Annual Summer Bash to Help Pets Find Forever Homes

Broward County Animal Care is rolling out the red carpet for pets in need with the return of its Second Annual Summer Bash, taking place Saturday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event aims to place hundreds of adoptable pets into loving homes while educating the community about animal welfare.

This year’s celebration will feature a special appearance by Dr. Kelleher of Nat Geo Wild’s Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER, returning as the event’s celebrity guest. Her team helped make last year’s bash a success, with over 220 adoptions completed in a single day.

As part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters campaign, the event will offer free adoptions for all pets. Each adopted animal comes sterilized, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and registered, leaving only the county license fee for adopters to cover.

The event’s dual mission is to find forever homes for animals in care and to raise awareness about the vital services Broward County Animal Care provides.