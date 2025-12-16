Broward County Animal Care Urges Community Action as Shelters Face Critical Overcrowding

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Animal Care. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Animal shelters across the country are facing unprecedented overcrowding, and Broward County Animal Care is among those feeling the strain. Following post-pandemic surges in pet intake, municipal shelters are grappling with limited kennel space while continuing to serve a growing number of animals in need.

Broward County Animal Care leaders say the challenge is not a lack of compassion, but a lack of physical capacity. With finite space and resources, the agency is calling on the community to step in and help save lives through adoption, fostering, and advocacy.

To help ease the burden, Broward County Animal Care has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to remove financial barriers to adoption. Through this initiative, adoption fees are fully covered, leaving adopters responsible only for a $25 pet registration fee. For that cost, families receive a pet that is already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and ready for a new home.

Beyond adoption, the shelter is also promoting its long-running Broward Buddies program, designed for busy professionals and residents who may not be able to commit long-term. The program allows participants to take a dog out for the day, giving animals a break from the shelter, increasing their visibility in the community, and often improving their chances of being adopted. The initiative has been active for nearly eight years and has built a strong following through social media and community engagement.

Shelter officials emphasize that even short-term involvement can make a meaningful difference. A day out, a shared photo, or a visit to the shelter can help reduce stress on animals and open up space for others in need.