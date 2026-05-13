Broward County now offers 3-year pet licenses for dogs and cats in county

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Animal Care. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Broward County Animal Care is now offering a new 3-year pet license for dog and cat owners, eliminating the need for annual renewals.

Pet owners who receive a 3-year rabies vaccination from their veterinarian can purchase a 3-year county pet registration tag at the same time. However, owners must register within six months of vaccination to qualify. Those who miss that window must renew year to year until the vaccine expires.

Pet licenses, combined with microchipping, double the chances of a lost pet being reunited with its owner. Broward County Animal Care links lower-cost registration to microchip implantation. When a pet is registered with the county, that information is stored in their system, making it easier to return lost animals.

"If it comes to our system, we look up that microchip and or that tag. We're going to have your current information to get your pet back home," Doug said.

Every tag sold also directs $3 into a sterilization trust fund, supporting spay and neuter programs including the Snip program and TNR programs.

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