Broward County Transit Relaunches Ride BCT app with real-time tracking and regional trip planning

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Transit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Broward County Transit has relaunched its Ride BCT app, offering riders real-time bus tracking, regional trip planning, and contactless payment options across South Florida.

Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO and General Manager of BCT, said the app consolidates what was previously two separate apps into one platform.

"We are at the epicenter of amazing transit service right here in South Florida," Lonergan said. "We happen to be fortunate to be part of three other transit providers in the area. That's Miami-Dade, Tri-Rail and Palm Beach and us, right, Palm Tran."

The app already has approximately 250,000 subscribers and is designed to help riders navigate the Broward County transit system. Lonergan said the timing of the relaunch was intentional.

"We launched it just in time for the World Cup events," Lonergan said. "And so not only will the people in Broward County be able to take advantage of it, but the thousands of visitors that will be here with us will be able to also."

Lonergan said the new features were driven directly by rider feedback.

"We heard from our riders and once we put the app out there and they said, you know, we want some additional features that we wanted on the app," Lonergan said. "And so what we heard them say is what we put in place."

One of the most requested features was live bus tracking, which Lonergan compared to tracking a rideshare or food delivery.

"Just like when you're in Uber, right, you know, I don't know if you do this right when you're waiting for your Uber to take you on track, you're tracking the tracker when you're waiting for your food to arrive, right? You're checking the tracker. Where's my burger? Right. So it's kind of the same thing. Where's my burger? Where's my bus?" Lonergan said.

"So now we have that functionality in our app so that you can be able to see how far away your bus is, so you can plan how soon you want to get to the stop."

The app also includes frictionless boarding and contactless payment options. Riders can download Ride BCT on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.