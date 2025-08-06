Building Real Friendships in Fort Lauderdale with Laudergals

When Shelly Teal Piscopo moved to South Florida without knowing anyone, she decided to create the community she was missing: Laudergals. What started with a simple walk invite on social media has grown into a vibrant group of women coming together for walks, brunches, wellness events, happy hours, and more.
Shelly’s mission is to help women feel seen, supported, and connected in a city that can feel big and overwhelming. Whether you're new in town or just looking to expand your circle, Laudergals is all about showing up and making real friendships.
Learn more about how to get involved and hear Shelly’s full story by watching the full segment. Follow @laudergals on Instagram to join the next event!