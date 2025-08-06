Building Real Friendships in Fort Lauderdale with Laudergals

When Shelly Teal Piscopo moved to South Florida without knowing anyone, she decided to create the community she was missing: Laudergals. What started with a simple walk invite on social media has grown into a vibrant group of women coming together for walks, brunches, wellness events, happy hours, and more.

Shelly’s mission is to help women feel seen, supported, and connected in a city that can feel big and overwhelming. Whether you're new in town or just looking to expand your circle, Laudergals is all about showing up and making real friendships.