Burlington's Holiday Shopping Extravaganza

Lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello hit "Inside South Florida" to spill the tea on Burlington's holiday shopping game plan, proving you can look fabulous without breaking the bank. Her secret? Everything featured rang up under $15 per piece, covering all the essential holiday color palette from winter whites and classic blacks to festive reds and greens.

Burlington positions itself as the ultimate one-stop destination for both holiday styling and gift-giving, with constantly rotating merchandise ensuring fresh finds on every visit. The real excitement centers around their Big Deal event running November 14-16 at participating Miami-area stores. Early birds score big - the first 100 customers on opening day snag a free towel, while the next wave of 200 shoppers on days two and three walk away with $5 bonus cards. Everyone gets scratch-off cards extending savings through November 26th.

The timing coincides with select stores unveiling their refreshed layouts, featuring more open, organized spaces designed to make trend-hunting effortless during the busy holiday season. Burlington is betting on this combination of low prices, fresh inventory, and improved shopping experience to capture the holiday market.

Shoppers can find participating locations at burlington.com/big-deal-event, and there's even a sweepstakes at bigdealevent.com offering free Wawa gas for an entire year.

