Busy Mom Survival Tips from Kathy Buccio

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by HP, Wyndham, Bounce, and GE Lighting, A Savant Company. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert and TV host Kathy Buccio joined Inside South Florida to share her top products that help busy moms stay organized, make mealtime fun, and bring calm to the chaos.

Bite Sized Lessons – Printables

HP Free Bite-Size Lessons turn dinner into a fun, educational experience for the whole family with printable placemats developed alongside Harvard learning experts. Print them using the HP Smart Tank 5101, which comes with up to two years of ink, perfect for school projects and everyday learning. Find out more at Printables.HP.com .

Decameron Los Cocos Guayabitos

Need a break? Discover Decameron All-Inclusive Resorts, part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, with destinations in Mexico, Jamaica, and Panama. Enjoy beaches, pools, and gourmet dining, all for one price. Book now at WyndhamHotels.com for 20% off stays.

Bounce Intense

Turn chores into comfort with Bounce Intense Dryer Sheets. Their new Vibrant Fresh and Vibrant Bloom scents keep clothes soft and fresh for up to four weeks, while reducing wrinkles and static, perfect for cozy fall weather. Available wherever household products are sold. For more information, visit Bounce.com .

Motion Security Floodlights

For peace of mind after dark, the GE Outdoor Solar Security Floodlight delivers industry-leading brightness, with adjustable motion sensors and all-weather durability, ideal for rainy South Florida nights. Find it at Walmart or visit GELighting.com .