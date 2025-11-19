Buy Now, Pay Later Becomes a Holiday Lifeline for Shoppers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by PayPal. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With holiday budgets tightening nationwide, consumers are turning to Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services in record numbers. A new PayPal survey shows that half of shoppers plan to use BNPL this season as they look for more flexible ways to manage gift-giving expenses.

According to PayPal, usage of BNPL has grown nearly 20% year over year, signaling that installment-based payments have officially gone mainstream. The appeal is simple: shoppers can purchase items now and spread payments over time without the immediate pressure on their wallets.

Financial expert Nicole Lapin says BNPL is helping consumers navigate the biggest stressor of holiday spending: cash flow. By planning ahead and using installment payments responsibly, shoppers can stay organized while securing the deals they need.

PayPal is also sweetening the deal this year, offering 20% cash back for a limited time on BNPL purchases starting November 17, giving consumers even more incentive to start holiday shopping early.