Caliwater CEO brings sustainable prickly pear cactus alternative to coconut water

The CEO of Caliwater is bringing a sustainable alternative to coconut water through an unexpected source: prickly pear cactus.

Oliver Trevena, who co-founded the company with actress Vanessa Hudgens, appeared on Inside South Florida to discuss their innovative beverage that uses 80% less water to produce than traditional alternatives.

"I was a big coconut water drinker, and then I realized how much sugar I was actually consuming on a daily basis. I came across the benefits of prickly pear, which is from the cactus family, and it's half the calories, half the sugar, still with a ton of health benefits," Trevena said.

The prickly pear cactus offers multiple health benefits, including electrolyte support, hydration, digestive support, and skin health benefits. The fruit requires significantly less water to harvest compared to coconuts, making it an environmentally sustainable choice.

"It's sustainable. They plug the prickly pear, and the liquid drains naturally. It's not like a coconut, where you're chopping it open, getting it, and throwing it out," Trevena said.

Caliwater launched in cans but expanded to pouches after discovering children enjoyed the healthy beverage. The pouches have since gained popularity among adults, particularly travelers and hikers.

"We found out the kids were just loving it. And so we were like, hang on, if a kid wants to drink this, which really is a health drink, you can't get kids to drink something healthy. So we realized there was something special there," Trevena said.

The partnership between Trevena and Hudgens developed from their long-standing friendship and shared interest in creating a healthier beverage option. Hudgens was familiar with prickly pear through margaritas, while Trevena knew about the health benefits.

"She actually knew prickly pear margaritas. She loved it as a cocktail, and I knew about the health benefits. And we were like, Let's give this a go," Trevena said.

The beverage also serves as a mixer for cocktails, adding versatility to its uses.