CAN Community Health Hosts Major World AIDS Day Concert in Fort Lauderdale

Kal Gajraj, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of CAN Community Health, stopped by Inside South Florida to highlight the organization’s mission and announce a major event coming to Broward County.

CAN Community Health is one of the nation’s leading providers of HIV, STI, and Hepatitis C prevention and treatment services, with clinics across the country and a strong presence in South Florida. Their focus includes education, testing, treatment, and ensuring no patient is turned away.

As part of their annual World AIDS Day observance, CAN will host a large-scale World AIDS Day Concert on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The event will be headlined by Broadway stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal, the original Mark and Roger from Rent, whose landmark roles helped bring HIV/AIDS awareness to mainstream audiences. The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, Alexander Zenos, and the Birds of Paradise will also perform. All proceeds benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which supports CAN’s Patient Assistance Fund.