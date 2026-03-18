CareerSource Broward hosts third annual Worlds of Work expo for Broward County high schoolers

Hundreds of Broward County ninth and tenth graders got a firsthand look at their future career possibilities at the third annual Worlds of Work — or WOW — Career Exploration Expo, hosted in partnership by CareerSource Broward and the School Board of Broward County.

The immersive, hands-on event took place at Amerant Bank Arena and brought together local employers, educational partners, and colleges to give students an up-close look at 10 in-demand industries in Broward County.

What is Worlds of Work?

The event is designed to open students' eyes to career possibilities they may never have considered.

"It's an event for ninth and tenth graders where they get to come and visit 10 different worlds that are in-demand industries in Broward County," Carol Hylton, President of CareerSource Broward, said.

Students rotated through interactive stations covering industries including aviation, medical, parks and recreation, and the fire department, among others. At each stop, they had the opportunity to speak directly with professionals working in those fields.

"When you can open up eyes and see the youth and the expression of wow — this is kind of cool, this is unique, I could touch this, I could feel this, I could talk to a potential employer that will share some insights and help navigate my future — it's a great opportunity," CareerSource Broward Board Chair Jim Ryan said.

Students react

For many students, the expo introduced them to possibilities they had never imagined for themselves.

"I think the medical area — the guy did tie the tourniquet around the leg. I think that's really cool. I didn't like the medical industry, but I think I like to do that," one student said.

Another student was captivated by aviation.

"I really enjoyed watching other people fly planes because it looks so complicated, but they're making it look really easy to fly," a student said.

More than a one-day experience

Each student received a Worlds of Work book designed to show the full career trajectory of each industry — from entry-level positions all the way through career growth. A QR code inside the book links to the CareerSource Broward website so students and their families can continue exploring after the event.

"The day doesn't have to end today. We are encouraging them to share it with their parents," Hylton said.

Students also learned about internship opportunities available through the county, including with the fire department and parks and recreation.

Why it matters

Educators and community leaders at the event emphasized that exposure to real-world career options is something the traditional classroom cannot always provide.

"A lot of our students don't really know what their options are out in the world and what they could actually do for a living, and this gives them the opportunity to learn so many different avenues of where they could go as they move on to their junior and senior year of high school," Dawn Liberta, Executive Director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition, said.

One student put it simply.

"It's very informational and gives us more than what our school allows us — something more outside our school barriers, because we're actually talking to people who work here, who actually have a job and have their own experience," the student said.

The event was made possible through the support of the Children's Services Council, CareerSource Broward board members, local employers, and educational partners.

"The mission of the Children's Services Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources to help all children grow into healthy, productive adults, and any way that we can inspire and encourage and support young people, that's what it's all about," Cindy Arenberg-Seltzer, CEO of Children's Services Council of Broward, said.

For more information about CareerSource Broward and upcoming programs, visit careersourcebroward.com.

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