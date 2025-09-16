Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Celebrate Culture at Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff in Miami-Dade County

Celebrate Culture at Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff in Miami-Dade County
Posted
and last updated

The Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board of Miami-Dade County is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant celebration at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, featuring mariachis, tango performances, a tribute to Colombia, and an exhibit showcasing the diversity of Hispanic culture.

Watch the full segment to see how this kickoff sets the stage for 23 events across the county all month long, from cultural showcases to business resources. Join the festivities starting September 16 at noon. For more information, visit miamidade.gov and @hispanicmdc on Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com