Celebrate Culture at Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff in Miami-Dade County

The Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board of Miami-Dade County is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant celebration at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, featuring mariachis, tango performances, a tribute to Colombia, and an exhibit showcasing the diversity of Hispanic culture.

Watch the full segment to see how this kickoff sets the stage for 23 events across the county all month long, from cultural showcases to business resources. Join the festivities starting September 16 at noon. For more information, visit miamidade.gov and @hispanicmdc on Instagram.