Celebrate Global Culture and Business at FITCE 2025

Get ready for one of South Florida’s biggest cultural and trade events: the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE), which is returning for its 10th year at the Broward County Convention Center. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis joined Inside South Florida to share how FITCE connects more than 70 countries through business, art, food, and culture, all while helping small businesses expand locally and internationally.

Attendees can enjoy global tastings, cultural showcases, and networking opportunities with international delegates. The event also highlights Broward County’s Sister Cities Program and a Foreign Trade Zone designed to help local businesses reach worldwide markets.