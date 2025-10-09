Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Celebrate Global Culture and Business at FITCE 2025

Celebrate Global Culture and Business at FITCE 2025
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County OESBD. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Get ready for one of South Florida’s biggest cultural and trade events: the Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE), which is returning for its 10th year at the Broward County Convention Center. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis joined Inside South Florida to share how FITCE connects more than 70 countries through business, art, food, and culture, all while helping small businesses expand locally and internationally.

Attendees can enjoy global tastings, cultural showcases, and networking opportunities with international delegates. The event also highlights Broward County’s Sister Cities Program and a Foreign Trade Zone designed to help local businesses reach worldwide markets.

FITCE takes place October 22–23 and is free to the public. Learn more or register now at fitcexpo.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com