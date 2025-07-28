Celebrity Chef James Briscione Shares Essentials for the Ultimate Backyard Bash

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by BIC, Pop & Sol, Sonoco, and GE. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is the season for sunshine, grilling, and unforgettable outdoor get-togethers, and who better to guide us than Food Network star and cookbook author Chef James Briscione? The two-time Chopped champion and Beat Bobby Flay winner joined Inside South Florida to share his go-to tips for throwing a standout backyard bash.

BIC EZ Load Lighter

Chef Briscione recommends the BIC EZ Load Lighter as the perfect tool to get the party started. With a child-resistant design and the ability to be reloaded up to 10 times using the BIC Maxi pocket lighter, it’s a reliable and safe choice for lighting grills, campfires, or fire pits. For more information, visit BIC.com .

Pop & Sol

While the grill heats up, Briscione suggests setting out Pop & Sol snacks, a new line of bold, crave-worthy nuts with flavors like Jalapeño Cashews and Roasted Elote Peanuts. These savory snacks are available exclusively at Target, making them an easy addition to any summer spread. For more information, visit PopAndSol.com .

AccuTaste Seasoning Dispenser

When it comes to creating memorable meals, it’s all about seasoning. The AccuTaste dispenser, a favorite among professional chefs, is now available to home cooks. It takes the guesswork out of seasoning with consistent, perfectly measured flavor in just a few clicks. Find it on Amazon or at sonocoshop.com .

GE Lighting

To set the mood, Briscione recommends GE’s Cync Dynamic Effects Outdoor Light Strips. Whether lining a deck or synced with music for a dance-party vibe, these lights are built for outdoor durability and are easily controlled from your smartphone. They're available now on Amazon or GE.com .