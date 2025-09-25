Celebrity Designer Sabrina Soto Shares Easy Fall Home Upgrades

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut, Friedrich, GE Lighting A Savant Company, . All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Fall is the perfect time to refresh your home before the holiday season, and who better to guide us than celebrity interior designer and Hulu host Sabrina Soto? She joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite simple and affordable ways to add seasonal charm and year-round comfort to your space.

Cricut Joy Xtra

For instant seasonal décor, Sabrina recommends the Cricut Joy Xtra, a compact crafting machine that makes it easy to design custom wreaths, table décor, and personalized accents in just minutes. Perfect for small spaces and budgets, it brings the warmth of fall into any home without the need for a full remodel. For more information, visit Cricut.com .

Friedrich Floating Air

Comfort isn’t just for one season. Sabrina’s pick for year-round coziness is the Friedrich Floating Air mini split system. The ductless units heat or cool specific rooms with whisper-quiet efficiency, while Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-saving technology help keep utility bills in check. Sabrina even uses one in her own garage-turned-home office. For more information, visit Friedrich.com .

GE Reveal LED Light Bulbs

When it comes to lighting, Sabrina swears by GE Reveal bulbs, calling them “GE’s best light yet.” Unlike traditional LEDs, they balance crisp daylight tones with cozy warmth, making them perfect whether you’re painting, remodeling, or simply creating a more inviting atmosphere. For more information, visit GELighting.com .