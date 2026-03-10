Celebrity magician Joel Myers brings his mind-bending live show to Pompano Beach on March 27

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you have ever watched a magician on television and wondered what it would be like to experience that live, Joel Meyers is bringing his show to South Florida — and he says it is unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Meyers, a celebrity magician and mentalist known for his appearances on America's Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and the CW's Masters of Illusion, will perform at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on March 27 at 7 p.m.

What to expect

Meyers describes his show as an interactive blend of magic, illusion, and mentalism that uses everyday objects to create extraordinary moments.

"I blow people's minds. I use everyday objects to make it look like incredible things can happen, things that people have seen on the TV shows I've been on. It's some of the coolest stuff people have ever seen anywhere in the world," Meyers said.

Among the highlights of the show is a segment where an audience member comes on stage and appears to make contact with a ghost.

"We have things levitating around the room, and then the ghost ends up reading this person's mind, telling them about people that they're thinking about from their past. That's one really cool thing," Meyers said.

The show also closes with a visually stunning moment tied to Meyers' own story.

"At the end, we make it look like it's snowing inside, while telling the story about my childhood where I first got started in magic," he said.

The trick that will blow your mind

When asked what will stun the audience most, Meyers pointed to a moment that begins before the show even starts.

"I bring a bunch of people on stage asking questions about whenever they were a kid, and all of this, and then at the end of it, everything has been predicted beforehand on my Instagram story that I posted before the show. It talks about the person's name, where they're from, all of these details about the person I couldn't possibly know," Meyers said.

He also teased visual moments designed to delight audiences of all ages.

"Where I'm making things levitate, furniture levitate, where I make it look like things are disappearing and appearing inside somebody's purse in the audience — things like that," he said.

What's next for Joel Meyers

Meyers just finished filming season 12 of Masters of Illusion on the CW Network, where he appears every Friday night. The Pompano Beach show is part of his live touring run across the US and Canada.

"Now people can come and see what they've seen on the TV show with my solo show live in Pompano Beach," Meyers said.

Meyers encourages fans to purchase tickets early to secure good seats. Tickets are $25 and available now at pompanobeacharts.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.