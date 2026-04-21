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Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Williams shares top beauty and wellness product recommendations for spring

Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Williams highlights her favorite skincare, SPF, and wellness products to refresh your routine this spring
Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Williams shares top beauty and wellness product recommendations for spring
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Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Williams shared her top beauty and wellness product recommendations for the spring season and Earth Month.

Williams highlighted Mad Hippie's brightening gel moisturizer, noting the brand's eco-friendly packaging made from sugarcane. For sun protection, she recommended Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Invisible Gel SPF 40, describing it as a lightweight, fragrance-free option that dries matte and withstands high heat.

Williams also suggested two new face masks from the clean beauty brand Purdori, which she said tighten the skin for a radiant look.

For skincare cleansing, Williams recommended the $14 cream cleanser from John Legend's new line, Loved01.

"It slides on, it gets rid of SPF, dirt buildup, anything you want," Williams said.

To support skin, hair, and nail health from the inside out, Williams suggested adding Lip Conscious collagen powder to a daily routine.

"It dissolves easily, it has zero taste, which is amazing," Williams said.

More information can be found at sharetheglam.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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