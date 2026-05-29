Celebrity wedding planner Michael Russo shares top trends and tips for the 2026 wedding season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Philips Lumea IPL, Jewelers Mutual, David’s Bridal. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Wedding season is here, and celebrity event planner and luxury wedding designer Michael Russo has advice for couples looking to make their big day feel personal, stylish, and stress-free.

Russo, who has worked with high-profile clients including Kevin Jonas and Joey Tone, said the most memorable weddings start with authenticity.

"Make the ceremony very personal and keep it authentic to themselves, so it feels very real to their family and friends," Russo said.

He also flagged hair removal as an often-overlooked part of wedding prep, not just for couples, but for the wedding party too. Russo recommends Philips Lumia IPL, which uses intense pulse light to send hair follicles into a resting phase, slowing regrowth for years. Lumia IPL is available exclusively on Amazon.

On the financial side, Russo said every couple should have a dedicated jewelry insurance policy. He recommends Jewelers Mutual, which offers coverage designed specifically for jewelry, broader than a typical homeowner policy, for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a month. Jewelers Mutual has more than 110 years of expertise. Visit JewelersMutual.com to learn more.

For wedding fashion, Russo said romantic styles that feel fun and wearable are trending this season. He recommends David's Bridal for wedding gowns and guest looks ranging from formal to cocktail attire.

Finally, Russo recommends sending guests off with an exit station stocked with warm cookies, cotton candy, or savory snacks.

For more wedding tips, visit TipsOnTV.com.

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