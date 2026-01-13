CES 2026: Jennifer Jolly Spots Smart Tech That Solves Real-Life Problems

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With more than 100,000 tech fans gathering in Las Vegas for CES 2026, Inside South Florida checked in with tech life columnist Jennifer Jolly, who’s on the show floor scouting out practical, problem-solving gadgets. From smarter home security to tools that cut through digital clutter, Jolly shared a look at the standout innovations designed to make everyday life easier.

MyQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock

Designed for busy households, the MyQ Secure View combines a traditional door lock, security camera, and video doorbell into a single device. It offers five ways to access your home, including facial recognition, fingerprint, PIN, app access, or a physical key. Built for families, guests, deliveries, and dog walkers, the system is fast and intuitive. The MyQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock is available now at myq.com .

Aiper’s Scuba V3

Robots are everywhere at CES, but the Aiper Scuba V3 stands out for its real-world usefulness. Using cognitive AI and vision technology, it adapts in real time to clean only dirty areas of a pool, cutting runtime by up to 40% and delivering faster, more efficient results. The lightweight, cordless design makes it a true drop-in-and-go solution, with all camera data stored securely on the device. The Aiper Scuba V3 Pool Cleaner launches in Q1 2026. For more information, visit aiper.com .

Dolby Vision 2

Dolby unveiled Dolby Vision 2, a new display technology that enhances brightness, sharpness, and realism while working seamlessly with Dolby Atmos sound. The upgrade is especially noticeable during live sports, delivering richer colors, stronger contrast, and immersive audio without requiring viewers to adjust settings. Dolby Vision 2 will be built directly into new TVs, with Peacock expanding live sports broadcasts using the technology. For more information, visit Dolby.com .

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 may look like a small keypad, but it acts as a customizable control panel for daily digital tasks. With 15 programmable LCD keys, users can launch apps, mute microphones, manage emails, control music, or even adjust smart lights with a single tap. Designed for people tired of endless clicking and menu-hunting, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is available now. For more information, visit elgato.com .

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER

TCL introduced a tablet designed for focus rather than distraction with the NXTPAPER display. The screen mimics the look and feel of paper, reducing glare and eye strain for long reading or writing sessions. Paired with a stylus that simulates pen pressure and texture, the tablet is built for note-taking, planning, and creative work. The TCL NXTPAPER tablet is available now at TCL.com .