Chaos, Comedy, and Childhood Best Friends!

Director Luke Greenfield crashed into "Inside South Florida" to dish about his wild new Amazon Prime flick "Playdate" – and trust us, this isn't your typical park meetup! What starts as innocent dad-and-kid bonding spirals into high-speed chases and mayhem that'll have you questioning every future playdate invitation.

Greenfield, the mastermind behind cult classics like "The Girl Next Door" and "Let's Be Cops," gets real about modern fatherhood. The movie stars Kevin James as a stepdad trying to connect with his 12-year-old son – because apparently bonding over juice boxes wasn't dramatic enough!

The interview took a hilarious turn with an "Oh Bestie" game where Greenfield spilled about his girlfriend Daria (who he adorably calls "Little Bear" or "Baba" – we can't even!). His ultimate friendship green flag? A killer sense of humor that keeps things playful.

But here's the kicker: despite directing major Hollywood hits, Greenfield admits he's still basically 14 years old inside. His secret to staying young? Surrounding himself with "hysterical" people who are essentially "teenagers screwing around."

"Playdate" drops November 12th on Amazon Prime – buckle up, parents!