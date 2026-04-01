Chase hosts free public workshops to help combat common financial scams

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Chase is offering free workshops to help the public recognize and combat common scams.

Darius Kingsley, head of scam prevention at Chase, said impersonation and social media scams are two of the most frequent threats people face.

"You think you're talking to the bank or that enforcement agency, but it's actually the scammer on the other side," Kingsley said.

Kingsley noted that scammers are increasingly targeting people on social media platforms.

To help educate the community, Chase is hosting a free fraud and scam workshop at its Little Havana community branch in Miami on April 17 at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public, and attendees do not need to be Chase customers to participate.

More information is available at chase.com/security.