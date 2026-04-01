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Chase hosts free public workshops to help combat common financial scams

Chase's head of scam prevention warns about impersonation and social media scams, offering a free educational workshop in Miami's Little Havana to help the public stay safe.
Chase hosts free public workshops to help combat common financial scams
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Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chase. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV

Chase is offering free workshops to help the public recognize and combat common scams.

Darius Kingsley, head of scam prevention at Chase, said impersonation and social media scams are two of the most frequent threats people face.

"You think you're talking to the bank or that enforcement agency, but it's actually the scammer on the other side," Kingsley said.

Kingsley noted that scammers are increasingly targeting people on social media platforms.

To help educate the community, Chase is hosting a free fraud and scam workshop at its Little Havana community branch in Miami on April 17 at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public, and attendees do not need to be Chase customers to participate.

More information is available at chase.com/security.

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