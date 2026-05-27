Chase offers free one-on-one business coaching for small business owners across the community

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chase is offering a free resource for small business owners that provides access to one-on-one executive coaching from senior business consultants — and you don't have to be a Chase customer to take advantage of it.

The program, called Coaching for Impact, is open to any business owner who meets the program's requirements. Through the program, participants are paired with a senior business consultant who can help with business operations, business development, access to capital, and building a team of trusted advisors.

"As long as you are a business owner and meet the requirements for the program, you are able to have access to one of the senior business consultants," Carolina Lizano said.

Senior business consultants are available throughout the state, and the coaching is conducted one on one.

"Having that trusted team of advisors next to you, especially to help guide you through that process of building your business, it's something very fun for many of our small businesses," Carolina said.

The program is free and open to the entire community, regardless of whether participants bank with Chase.

Small business owners can sign up by visiting their local Chase branch or going to Chase.com/coachingforimpact

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