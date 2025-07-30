Chef-Approved Tips for Hosting the Ultimate Summer Party

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're planning a dreamy picnic under the stars, a beachside afternoon, or a backyard bash, summer is the perfect time to elevate your entertaining game. Chef Marisel Salazar joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite picks for snacks, beverages, and hosting essentials that make any gathering unforgettable.

For large gatherings, Chef Salazar recommends preparing a signature punch using Gray Whale Gin, a smooth and refreshing gin crafted in California with six sustainably sourced botanicals. The Gray Whale Coastal Refreshment Kit includes a bottle of gin, a sand cloud beach towel, a 32-ounce pitcher, and cocktail recipes. A favorite? The Oceanside Punch, featuring gin, salted simple syrup, lime, and mint—a light, citrusy blend that captures the season.

When heading to the pool or beach, Salazar keeps it classy with selections from Josh Cellars. Her current go-to is the Josh Cellars Seaswept, a crisp blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio. For those seeking non-alcoholic options, the brand's new non-alcoholic sparkling wine is a refreshing alternative that still brings the bubbles, making it ideal for mocktails or spritzes.

For sit-down summer meals, Salazar turns to The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc, a sustainably sourced, award-winning wine from New Zealand. Its vibrant tropical flavors and subtle citrus notes pair perfectly with grilled salmon, shrimp skewers, oysters, and fresh summer salads.