Chef Catherine McCord Shares Stress-Free Back-to-School Dinner Ideas with McCain Smiles

Chef and mom of three Catherine McCord joined Inside South Florida to talk about the stress of back-to-school season and how families can simplify mealtime. With 87% of families reporting that this time of year sparks anxiety, McCord recommends McCain Crispy Mashed Potato Smiles as a quick, fun, and delicious solution to ease dinner stress and create joyful family moments.

Made with real potatoes and sea salt, Smiles go from freezer to air fryer in under 10 minutes, coming out golden and crispy on the outside while fluffy on the inside. McCord shared easy recipe ideas, from serving them as a classic side, to pairing with chili or a chicken skillet, or even using them as a base for build-your-own dinner creations. She also encouraged families to make mealtime special with small traditions, like her family’s “Smile of the Day,” where everyone shares something that made them smile while enjoying the fun-shaped potatoes.