Chef Claire Robinson Shares Easy Ways to Elevate Your Holiday Cooking

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plugra. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the holidays approaching, celebrity chef and TV host Claire Robinson stopped by Inside South Florida to share her go-to tips for pulling off a stress-free, delicious holiday spread. Her biggest advice? Plan ahead, stock up early, and use high-quality ingredients that guarantee better flavor and more dependable results.

Claire says butter is the secret weapon of the season, especially for baking. She recommends keeping both salted and unsalted varieties on hand, and using premium options like Plugrá for richer flavor, better browning, and perfectly flaky pastry. Her top holiday essential: pies. Whether you make a traditional crust or an easy cookie crust, prepping dough in advance and decorating with simple cutouts can transform any dessert into a showstopper.