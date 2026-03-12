Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plugrá European-Style Butter. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Pi Day — 3.14 — is just around the corner, and while pizza joints typically dominate the holiday, Plugrá European Style Butter is making the case that pie day should mean dessert pie. And the numbers are on their side.

A recent survey found that 93% of participants associate pie with a baked dessert rather than pizza or the mathematical term. Chef Claire Robinson joined Inside South Florida to share how home bakers can make the most of Pi Day with a flaky, buttery pastry — and to reveal a giveaway that could keep your kitchen stocked for a year.

It all starts with the butter

Robinson says the foundation of any great pie is the crust, and the crust starts with the right butter.

"A great pie is all about the crust, and my secret to a consistently great crust is using a butter with a higher butter fat content, like Plugrá European Style Butter, because it's slow churned, it blends into the dough beautifully, and it creates those gorgeous, flaky layers," Robinson said.

Pro tips for home bakers

For home bakers looking to level up their pie game, Robinson says the golden rule is simple — keep everything cold.

"My best tip is to keep it cold. That is the golden rule for steam pockets and light texture. My favorite pro move is to freeze your butter and then grate it right into the flour. It's so much easier to mix," she said.

She also recommends saving every last bit of dough.

"Don't toss those dough scraps — roll them out. Make cute decorative leaves for the top, so your pie looks as good as it tastes," Robinson said.

Win free butter for a year

To celebrate Pi Day, Plugrá is running a giveaway from now through March 21. Home bakers can visit winplugrabutter.com for a chance to win one of 314 instant win prizes of free butter — a nod to 3.14 — or one of five grand prizes that include free Plugrá for a year, a collection of recipes including one from Robinson, and a pie from the Little Pie Company in New York City.

For more information and pie recipes, visit plugra.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.