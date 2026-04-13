Chef James Briscione shares easy and flavorful spring brunch recipes using Del Monte and Contadina

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Del Monte and Contadina. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chef James Briscione, a multiple-time "Chopped" winner and cookbook author, shared his top tips for elevating spring brunch menus using Del Monte and Contadina products.

Chef Briscione highlighted the popularity of brunch, noting it combines the comforting foods of breakfast with the flexibility of lunch.

"You've got all of the amazing, comforting foods of breakfast with the flexibility of lunch, with a little room to get creative in between those two," Chef Briscione said.

For added flavor, Chef Briscione recommended Del Monte's Cajun style diced potatoes and hot honey carrots. He uses the potatoes in a make-ahead Cajun potato breakfast burrito with andouille sausage, avocado, and cheese.

For Italian-inspired dishes, Chef Briscione suggested bruschetta, shakshuka (eggs in purgatory), and skillet beef lasagna using Contadina's crushed and petite diced tomatoes.

To complete the meal, Chef Briscione shared beverage ideas using Del Monte precut mango and pineapple. He showcased a tropical mule mocktail mixed with ginger beer and a three-ingredient mango smoothie.

Recipes and more information are available at delmonte.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.