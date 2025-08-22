Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Jessica Formicola Shares Easy Back-to-School Meals and Snacks with Sprouts Farmers Market

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

TV host, supermom, and cookbook author Chef Jessica Formicola joined Inside South Florida to share her favorite tips for making the back-to-school season less stressful. Partnering with Sprouts Farmers Market, she highlighted simple and nutritious options to keep families fueled from morning to night. From fresh-baked vegan muffins and organic fruity cereals to grab-and-go lunch kits and pre-packed protein snacks, Sprouts makes it easy for parents to prepare balanced meals without the last-minute scramble.

Chef Jessica also spotlighted Sprouts’ ready-to-eat family meals, like grass-fed Salisbury steak or penne pasta with pesto chicken, which bring homemade comfort to the dinner table in minutes—perfect for busy school nights filled with homework and after-school activities.

Watch the full segment to see Chef Jessica’s back-to-school meal ideas. For more recipes and inspiration, visit Sprouts.com/Back-to-School.

