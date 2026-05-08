Chef Julie Hartigan shares Wisconsin cheese pairings to make spring entertaining easy and impressive

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chef and TV personality Julie Hartigan says spring entertaining

is trending toward creative, approachable ideas, and it all starts

with great cheese.

Hartigan recommends looking for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese

badge at the specialty cheese section of local markets.

Wisconsin crafts half of the nation's specialty cheese and offers

more than 600 types, styles, and varieties.

"It's really about discovering new flavors, new pairings, and just making everyday

moments feel a little bit more special," Hartigan said.

For easy pairings, Hartigan suggests Wood River Creamery cheddar with oat cakes,

fresh blueberries, and a drizzle of caramel. For something unexpected, she recommends

Marica aged Gouda with pan forte, pomegranate molasses, and pink peppercorn.

Both cheeses are crafted by Wisconsin master cheesemakers, a certification that can take up to 15 years to earn.

For brunch, Hartigan recommends pairing Brie with fresh berries, granola, and honey.

Leftover cheese pieces can be blended with garlic and white wine to create a smooth, shareable spread.

For a sweet surprise, Hartigan pairs Kingston Amish Farms blue cheese with a sugar cookie and sage, or Sartori Black Pepper BellaVitano with raspberries and orange zest.

Full recipes are available at WisconsinCheese.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.