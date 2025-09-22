Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chef Matt Abdoo Shares How American Lamb Can Be the MVP of Your Tailgate

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Lamb Board. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Joining Inside South Florida was Food Network favorite and award-winning chef Matt Abdoo, teaming up with the American Lamb Board to show us why lamb deserves a spot on every tailgate menu. From burgers to tacos and kebabs, Chef Matt explained how American lamb’s rich, bold flavor can elevate game day eats while also being nutritious and supporting American farmers.

Watch the full segment to catch Chef Matt’s tailgate tips and mouthwatering recipe ideas. For more information and recipes, head to AmericanLamb.com.

