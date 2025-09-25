Chefs Helping the Homeless: Glamour Meets Giving Back

Inside South Florida welcomed Tom Ruthardt, CEO of Broward Partnership, and Chef Michael Lewis of Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse to share details on Chefs Helping the Homeless, a glamorous fundraising event happening September 27. Guests enjoy cocktails before being whisked away in limos to secret restaurants for a multi-course dinner to support Broward Partnership’s mission of getting people off the streets and into stable housing.

Since 2007, the event has raised over $1 million for vital programs, from case management to healthcare and job training. For Chef Lewis, whose restaurant recently opened in Fort Lauderdale, joining the cause was a natural way to give back to the community through food.