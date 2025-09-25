Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Chefs Helping the Homeless: Glamour Meets Giving Back

Chefs Helping the Homeless: Glamour Meets Giving Back
Posted

Inside South Florida welcomed Tom Ruthardt, CEO of Broward Partnership, and Chef Michael Lewis of Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse to share details on Chefs Helping the Homeless, a glamorous fundraising event happening September 27. Guests enjoy cocktails before being whisked away in limos to secret restaurants for a multi-course dinner to support Broward Partnership’s mission of getting people off the streets and into stable housing.

Since 2007, the event has raised over $1 million for vital programs, from case management to healthcare and job training. For Chef Lewis, whose restaurant recently opened in Fort Lauderdale, joining the cause was a natural way to give back to the community through food.

Watch the full segment to see how South Florida chefs are changing lives one meal at a time. Learn more at bphi.org or visit ukiahrestaurant.com in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com