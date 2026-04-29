Chick-Fil-A introduces new spring menu with a ranch chicken sandwich and strawberry hibiscus beverages

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Top Leaders. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chick-fil-A launched a new spring menu featuring a ranch chicken sandwich and a line of strawberry hibiscus beverages. The items are available at all Chick-Fil-A locations nationwide until June 6, or while supplies last.

"The way the guests have been ordering these sandwiches, I would not be surprised if it might be a little bit sooner than June 6," John Harmeling said.

The new ranch chicken sandwich comes in three variations: regular, spicy, and a grilled filet. The sandwich includes pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion bacon, and three intentionally placed jalapenos on toasted buttermilk ranch bread.

"We set them on the sandwich intentionally spread out so that way every single bite is going to have a little bit of that jalapeno," Harmeling said.

Each sandwich comes with a jalapeno ranch sauce. Harmon recommends ordering a second sauce because of the sandwich's size, adding that the sandwich is not super spicy.

The spring menu also includes strawberry hibiscus beverages. Customers can order the flavor mixed with sweet tea, unsweet tea, lemonade, diet lemonade, Sprite, or as a frosted lemonade.

"It genuinely is just very refreshing, especially as the temperature in South Florida starts to rise," Harmeling said.

Harmeling noted there are more than 30 Chick-Fil-A restaurants in South Florida, including the Miami Shores location.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.