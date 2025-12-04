“Christmas Angels” Devotional Brings Calm and Meaning to the Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Harper Collins. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Artist and author Anne Neilson joined Inside South Florida to share her new Advent devotional, Christmas Angels: Devotions and Art of Hope and Joy for the Advent Season, a book designed to help readers slow down and reconnect with the true spirit of Christmas.

Neilson says the idea came from her own experience of entering the holidays exhausted. The book pairs her angel artwork with Scripture and short reflections meant to bring peace during a season that often feels overwhelming.

One of the key themes is waiting, something Neilson believes most of us resist. “We want everything instantly, but sometimes God works in the marinating,” she said. The devotional invites readers to trade a few minutes of scrolling for stillness, prayer, and reflection.

While the book is structured for Advent beginning November 30, Neilson says you can start anytime. “Open it when you can—just let the words bring you back to what matters.”