Christmas in July deals: Smart home tech, skincare and gift cards worth shopping this summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by myQ, COSRX, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer has quietly become one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year, driven by Christmas in July promotions and major sales events offering some of the best deals seen all year.

Consumer shopping expert and award-winning journalist Claudia Lambana said Amazon Prime Day deals, running June 23rd through June 26th, are a major driver of the season.

Smart home security

Summer travel makes home security a priority, and Lambana said now is a good time to upgrade.

"Summer can be a really good time to upgrade the technology in your home, especially for something like vacation peace of mind," Lambana said.

She highlighted myQ, a smart home security brand offering deals up to 70% off across its smart access lineup during Prime Day. Two standout products are the Smart Garage Video Keypad and the Video Doorbell, both available for under $40.

"myQ is designed to help you not only monitor, but you can actually control and secure your home right from the Micu app, no matter where you are in the world," Lambana said.

Korean skincare

Lambana also recommended exploring COSRX, specifically a blue peptide line she described as a dermatologist-recommended, viral favorite.

"If you haven't jumped on the Korean skincare craze, whether you're male or female, now is the time," Lambana said.

The line uses a fill-and-lift approach that combines copper peptides, which support fuller-looking skin, with a gentle retinol alternative that helps with firmness and texture over time. Lambana said it is especially helpful for skin laxity or volume loss from environmental stress or GLP-1-related weight loss. The entire line is 26% off during Amazon Prime Day deals.

Gift cards for self-care

For gifting, Lambana pointed to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa gift cards, which she said are available at their lowest price of the year during the summer season.

"They have 650 spas nationwide, so they're making it super simple to give the gift of self-care, a gift that's easy to give and to redeem," Lambana said.

What to watch for next

Beyond Prime Day, Lambana said shoppers should keep an eye out for back-to-school specials and winter items, including holiday decor and bedding.

For more deals and tips, visit tipsonTV.com.

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