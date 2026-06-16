City Furniture rebrands as City Home, expanding into appliances, TVs, and more

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

City Furniture has officially rebranded as City Home, expanding its product offerings to include appliances, TVs, smart home technology, closets, and flooring as the company looks to become a one-stop shop for everything under a customer's roof.

Andrew Koenig, CEO of City Home, said the name change reflects a broader shift in what the company offers and how it serves customers.

"We saw the need from our customers to get into more product categories, to make their shopping lives easier. It's very difficult to make a home complete without more product categories like appliances, TVs, you name it," Koenig said.

The expanded lineup now includes kitchen products, indoor and outdoor TVs, smart home technology, and closets, with flooring coming soon.

"Imagine everything under your roof or in your apartment. We can do it all," Koenig said.

Beyond the new categories, Koenig said the rebrand is also designed to simplify the delivery experience for customers.

"Imagine when you walk through our stores, and you can select everything. We're also going to be able to make that delivery experience one delivery experience, and nobody wants multiple. Nobody wants all that headache to coordinate," Koenig said.

The new product categories are currently available in City Home's Tampa stores and will expand throughout Florida. Customers can also shop the full selection online.

"I love our name, and I love the new icon, and I think our marketing creative team has done such a fantastic job. Our whole company is so excited," Koenig said.

Shoppers can explore the new City Home experience at cityhome.com.

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