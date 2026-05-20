Claudia Mendoza brings 20 years of construction experience to South Florida

Claudia Mendoza, owner qualifier of IQ Constructions, has been building her career in construction for more than 20 years, starting with an architecture degree and a decision to keep growing in the industry after moving to the United States.

"It's a challenge every day as a woman in a man's field, which should not be a man's field, but it's incredible," Mendoza said.

"It's a learning process all the time, but it's been very rewarding when you have consistency, when you are looking for more opportunities, when you take risks every day, and you have a team."

For Mendoza, success in business goes beyond profit. She said community connection is a core part of how she operates.

"You cannot come to this country, be an immigrant, and just stay for the money or for your own. You need to think in community, and when you have a business, it is beyond that. When you hire local, you pay taxes. This is a time when you need to be proud to be an immigrant, and also to work to be a great country," Mendoza said.

To learn more or to hire IQ Constructions, visit IQConstructions.com. Mention Inside South Florida for a 10% discount.

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