Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Inside South Florida

Actions

CNN correspondent René Marsh explains how her new children's book helps kids navigate life changes

CNN national correspondent René Marsh discusses "The Nature of Change," a new book using nature metaphors to teach kids ages 4 through 8 about resilience, determination, and hope.
CNN correspondent René Marsh explains how her new children's book helps kids navigate life changes
Posted

CNN national correspondent and author René Marsh has released a new children's book aimed at helping kids navigate life's inevitable changes and challenges.

The book, "The Nature of Change: Lessons of Determination, Resilience and Hope from the Outside World," targets children ages 4 through 8. It uses nature as a metaphor to explain abstract concepts to young minds.

"This is a book that I have told a lot of my mom friends, it is a book for now, because at its core, at a time where I think we all can agree, life and the world is literally changing by the second and it is very dizzying and overwhelming," Marsh said.

The story follows a brother and sister who move to a new home they initially hate. Through encounters with nature, they receive messages of wisdom that create a total mind shift, helping them realize the new home is not that bad.

"It takes things like the spider that is rebuilding its web for the 100th time and showing those young kids what resilience is all about, or the trees that lose it all in the fall down to their bare limbs, but there it is, still standing with that upright stance, that determination," Marsh said.

Marsh advocates for mindfulness and building mental grit early in life, noting that mental health conversations often focus on adults or older children dealing with social media.

"I would argue, as a mom myself, that it's never too early to start laying that foundation, that laying that foundation of building kids with this mental grit so that they are not falling to pieces the moment something changes in their life," Marsh said.

"I do think that is the biggest thing that we can do for our kids, as far as preparing them for life and what's inevitable change and sometimes challenges," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com