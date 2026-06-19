Coffee cocktails are trending: How to make espresso drinks at home with Luxardo liqueur

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Luxardo. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Coffee cocktails are having a major moment, and making café-inspired drinks at home is easier than you might think.

Award-winning spirits educator and mixologist Laura Newman walked through several recipes using Luxardo espresso liqueurs, including the brand's newly launched decaf espresso liqueur, the first of its kind in the world.

The espresso martini remains the number one cocktail in the United States, but Newman said there are plenty of other options worth exploring.

One of her favorites is an espresso and tonic, effervescent, simple, and easy to build at home.

"Super simple to make just an ounce of Luxardo espresso or espresso decaf in a Collins glass with ice topped with tonic, and then you can garnish it with either a lemon twist, an orange twist, or maybe a Luxardo maraschino cherry," Newman said.

For those who want something a little more classic, Newman demonstrated an espresso Negroni.

"Here, I've made an espresso Negroni using a classic Negroni spec and adding a half ounce of espresso liqueur to that," Newman said.

When it comes to the espresso martini, Newman said home bartenders shouldn't be intimidated.

"It's equal parts vodka, espresso or cold brew and espresso liqueur. Put all those in a shaker tin with ice, give it a nice shake, and then you're going to strain it into a martini glass," Newman said. "I like to garnish mine with coffee beans."

No coffee at home? Newman said that's not a problem, because Luxardo espresso liqueur, including the decaf version, is made using a process that mimics the pull of an espresso shot, delivering rich coffee flavor and complexity straight from the bottle.

"All you need to do is combine equal parts of that with vodka in a shaker with ice, and you've got your own DIY, really simple to make espresso martini at home," Newman said.

Newman also shared a hosting tip for those who entertain: pre-batching cocktails ahead of time.

"Simply means adding all the ingredients for a few of these into a pitcher — let's say maybe a cup or a cup and a half of the vodka, espresso liqueur and cold brew. You can pull that out of the fridge when your guests arrive, and then also give that to your guests to make their own cocktails," Newman said. "They get to feel like the bartenders and stars of the show. Well, you get to sit back, relax, and actually enjoy your own party for once."

Recipes, hosting tips, and a store locator to find Luxardo products near you are available at Luxardousa.com.

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