Coinbase’s Jeff Lunglhofer Shares Tips to Keep Crypto Safe

Jeff Lunglhofer, Chief Information Security Officer at Coinbase, joined Inside South Florida to explain what cryptocurrency is and how to keep it secure. He described crypto as digital money: a fast, low-cost way to send, save, and invest without banks.

Unlike traditional institutions, Coinbase keeps customer assets one-to-one in secure digital vaults, making them always available. Lunglhofer’s top advice for beginners: educate yourself and stay cautious. “If someone calls you, hang up the phone.”