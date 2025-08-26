Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coinbase’s Jeff Lunglhofer Shares Tips to Keep Crypto Safe

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Coinbase. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Jeff Lunglhofer, Chief Information Security Officer at Coinbase, joined Inside South Florida to explain what cryptocurrency is and how to keep it secure. He described crypto as digital money: a fast, low-cost way to send, save, and invest without banks.

Unlike traditional institutions, Coinbase keeps customer assets one-to-one in secure digital vaults, making them always available. Lunglhofer’s top advice for beginners: educate yourself and stay cautious. “If someone calls you, hang up the phone.”

Watch the full segment to learn more about protecting your digital finances. For resources and security tips, visit help.coinbase.com.

