Contractor Mike Holmes says whole-home water filtration systems are worth it for every homeowner

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kinetico. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans have concerns about the safety of their tap water, and summer is when many homeowners begin noticing water quality issues the most.

Trusted contractor and TV host Mike Holmes said understanding your home's water quality is a top priority for every homeowner.

"I think it's really important that all homeowners out there start to know the water that they use every single day at home with their family, that it's safe, that it's clean, that it's high quality."

Holmes said water quality affects far more than what comes out of the tap.

"Water can affect everything in your home, from the home itself, home appliances, dishwasher, laundry room, you name it, to all taps and drains."

He said whole-home water filtration and softening systems are worth the investment, and that every homeowner should have one.

"It's not just for soft water; it actually filters the water also. It contains a lot of TDS. And you're going to see this buildup on possibly your shower head. You're going to feel it in your clothes. You're going to feel it in your hair."

Holmes highlighted the Kinetico Hydro Eco, a new tankless reverse osmosis system designed to fit under a kitchen sink. The unit features a blue light indicator on top that signals when the water is clean. When the light changes color, it serves as a visual reminder to change the filters. The system also includes a leak detection feature on the bottom that triggers an audible alert if water is detected beneath the sink.

"These are the great things that help you save your home," Holmes said.

He added that water quality touches nearly every aspect of daily life.

"Water affects almost every part of our lives, from drinking water to laundry and appliances, you name it."

Homeowners interested in testing their water or learning more about whole-home filtration solutions can visit kinetico.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.