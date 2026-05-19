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Cooper is an 8-year-old adventure dog at Broward Humane Society looking for a home

Cooper is good with kids, cats, and dogs, and is available at the Humane Society of Broward County. Hurricane season pet tips included.
COOPER IS AN 8-YEAR-OLD ADVENTURE DOG LOOKING FOR HIS FOREVER HOME
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Cooper, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Broward County, is full of energy, good with kids, cats, and dogs, and even likes to go swimming.

"He's sweet, he's cute. He is definitely unique-looking. I mean, I'm not sure exactly what breed he is. He might have some poodle in him, but he's super cute. Super fun. He likes going for walks. He's just the complete package," Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society of Broward County said.

Cooper weighs 20 pounds, making him a fit for homes with weight restrictions. His previous family gave him up after eight years, saying they no longer
had time for him.

With hurricane season approaching, Wachter said pet owners should make sure their animals have ID tags and registered microchips. The Humane Society of Broward County's vaccine clinic, located next door to the main building, offers microchipping for around $25 with no appointment necessary.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday but closes for lunch at 1:40 p.m. Saturdays tend to be the busiest, so weekday visits are recommended for shorter wait times.

For more information on Cooper and other pets available for adoption, visit humanebroward.com.

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